Skip to Content

Minnesota Senate Republicans counter Walz budget proposal

6:11 pm Minnesota news from the Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Senate Republicans has released a two-year budget proposal with no proposed tax increases to help balance the state’s budget. The move Tuesday came after Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced a proposal in late January that includes tax hikes on the wealthiest Minnesotans and large companies. The proposal features $591 million in tax relief on Paycheck Protection Program loans and tax elimination for unemployment benefits, in addition to no proposed tax increases. Democratic House lawmakers said in a statement the Senate GOP proposal is inadequate as it benefits corporations and the wealthy over those struggling due to the pandemic.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content