Millennial Money: Conquer phone call fears and save money

It may not be comfortable, but calling a customer service representative is usually the most effective way to request a favor that could save you money. You can ask to have a bill lowered or deferred, a credit limit raised, an interest rate lowered or a fee waived, among other things. Jumping on the phone is also useful for when you need to resolve an error (like an unwarranted charge) or get more information (like on your insurance coverage). As for the call, be prepared, patient and kind. And don’t be afraid to politely ask for the supervisor.