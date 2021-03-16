McLaughlin, nun who exposed abuses in Rhodesia, dies at 79

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Sister Janice McLaughlin, a Maryknoll Sisters nun who was jailed and later deported by white minority-ruled Rhodesia for exposing human rights abuses, has died. She was 79. McLaughlin dedicated her life to social justice and supported the African nationalist struggle that ended Rhodesia and brought Zimbabwe to independence. She later contributed to the country’s education system. McLaughlin worked in Africa for nearly 40 years and became president of the Maryknoll Sisters from 2009 until 2015. McLaughlin went to the southern African country then known as Rhodesia, which was embroiled in a war by Black nationalists to overthrow the white regime, in 1977.