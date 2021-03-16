McConnell vows ‘scorched earth’ if Senate ends filibuster

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is warning ominously of a “scorched earth” landscape if Democrats use their new majority to bring an end to the Senate filibuster process. Senators have been considering changes to the decades-old rules that typically require 60 votes to advance legislation. With Democrats controlling the chamber that’s evenly split 50-50, they’re facing a tough time approving their priorities and President Joe Biden’s agenda. McConnell unleashed the dire forecast Tuesday, implying that Republicans would grind business to a halt by refusing to give consent for routine operations. Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer dismissed the warnings as a “diversion.”