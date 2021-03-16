Leprechauns change Wisconsin town name to “New Dublin”

New London (CNN/WLUK) - Some leprechauns in eastern Wisconsin were spotted changing the name of New London to "New Dublin" ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

This has been a tradition in the town for the past 37 years put on by the Shamrock Club.

"We do this to enlighten our town. You know, with COVID going on," said Ryan Lanning one of the club members. Unfortunately, we can't have it this year, but we do it to enlighten the people, to give the people of New London and Northeast Wisconsin, something to look forward to. And it's just a fun thing for the people to boost morale."