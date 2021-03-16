Skip to Content

Leprechauns change Wisconsin town name to “New Dublin”

6:12 am NewsTop Stories
New Dublin

New London (CNN/WLUK) - Some leprechauns in eastern Wisconsin were spotted changing the name of New London to "New Dublin" ahead of St. Patrick's Day.

This has been a tradition in the town for the past 37 years put on by the Shamrock Club.

"We do this to enlighten our town. You know, with COVID going on," said Ryan Lanning one of the club members. Unfortunately, we can't have it this year, but we do it to enlighten the people, to give the people of New London and Northeast Wisconsin, something to look forward to. And it's just a fun thing for the people to boost morale."

Katie Phernetton

Katie Phernetton is one of the Daybreak morning anchors.

She joined News 18 in August of 2018 after working as a reporter for five years in the Green Bay market. Born and raised in Green Bay, she prides herself in being a cheesehead through and through.

