Late snow can worsen potholes

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Highway Department patches hundreds of potholes every year, but the weather and vehicles can make them worse.

Over by the intersection of County Line Road and Kane Road lines a six-foot-long road blowout.

County Highway Commissioner Jon Johnson said problems like this come from snow or ice melting and getting down into the hole.

Pressure from traffic going over breaks material loose, blowing it out. Pressure from the plow doesn't help either.

"It does create issues with having to remove the snow from the roadway. Even though we're in March and the snow melts fairly quickly, we still need to plow it off the road. So that doesn't help the situation and all. Dry sunny days are our best bet for patching. Obviously, this time of year, it's opposite of that so we struggle with keeping the roads in good condition with the patching," Johnson said.

Johnson added swings in the temperature, like we've had so far this year, expand and contract the road and can make the cracks or potholes worse.

However, the department did get two new patch trailers and two new spray patchers this year to help combat the issue.

Highway department officials said we get cracks like this every year, but they say they're well-equipped to handle them.

The highway department is trying to a new product on North Crossing called caustic epoxy to patch the road. They said it's more flexible and durable.

If you're like to report a pothole, you can call the highway department at 715-839-2952.