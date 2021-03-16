Japan, US to share China worry as ministers meet in Tokyo

TOKYO (AP) — Defense and foreign ministers from the U.S. and Japan criticized China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific region as President Joe Biden’s administration tries to reaffirm engagement with its key regional allies. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Secretary of State Antony Blinken held so-called “two plus two” security talks with Japan’s Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi. They agreed to cooperate in the coronavirus pandemic and climate change, as well as the nuclear threat posed by North Korea.