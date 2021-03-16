James and the Lakers host conference foe Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves (9-30, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (26-13, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

LINE: Lakers -9; over/under is 225

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota plays Los Angeles in Western Conference action Tuesday.

The Lakers are 18-8 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles is third in the Western Conference with 35.6 defensive rebounds per game led by LeBron James averaging 7.4.

The Timberwolves have gone 6-16 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota has a 4-14 record against teams above .500.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Lakers won 112-104 in the last matchup on Feb. 16. James led Los Angeles with 30 points, and Anthony Edwards led Minnesota with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: James is shooting 50.9% and averaging 25.5 points. Montrezl Harrell is averaging 16.9 points and 6.6 rebounds while shooting 60.0% over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Karl-Anthony Towns leads the Timberwolves with 10.5 rebounds and averages 21.8 points. Edwards is averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 35.9% over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 4-6, averaging 108.1 points, 44.9 rebounds, 24 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.4 points on 46.2% shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 110.1 points, 44.8 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 8.1 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points on 46.9% shooting.

INJURIES: Lakers: Jared Dudley: out (knee), Alex Caruso: out (concussion), Marc Gasol: out (health and safety protocols), Anthony Davis: out (achilles), Kostas Antetokounmpo: out (health and safety protocols).

Timberwolves: Jordan McLaughlin: out (health and safety protocols), Jarrett Culver: day to day (toe), D’Angelo Russell: out (leg).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.