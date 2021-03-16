Skip to Content

In one week, Duke COVID cases approach fall semester total

10:47 am National news from the Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Duke University saw nearly as many cases in one week as it did during the entire fall semester. The university’s online tracker shows a quadrupling of positive cases among students over the previous week. Top administrators blame fraternities for the surge amid reports of recruitment activities and off-campus parties. The campus will remain on lockdown through the end of this week. In-person classes have been moved online and off-campus students are urged to stay off campus. Those in residence halls or apartments must remain in their room unless they are performing essential activities.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content