How new program could save lives in Eau Claire Co.

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A new tool is now available to certain at-risk residents of Eau Claire county that could save lives.

Project Lifesaver is now up and running in the county, which is a rescue program designed for children and adults with a cognitive impairment or medical condition that puts them at risk to wander away and become lost.

Families enrolled in the program receive a bracelet that emits a radio signal and is worn on the wrist or ankle. If the person wearing the device wanders away from their loved ones, law enforcement will be able to track their location using the signal. Deputy Sheriff Melissa Sommers said the goal is to decrease the amount of time it takes to find them.

"I'm excited to bring a program to a community that I know [we have] been fighting for a while," Sommers said. "And to just give those families that added support and comfort, to know that this program exists, and it will help keep their loved ones safe."



There is a $300 startup cost, with a $10 monthly fee to stay in the program. You must be a resident of Eau Claire County to use the service, but Project Lifesaver also exists in other communities in western Wisconsin. To see if it's an option in your county, click here.

To see if your family member is eligible for the service, contact the Eau Claire County Sheriff's office. Sommers said they also receive referrals from other sources like the Aging and Disability Resource Center, Department of Human Services and local school counselors.



