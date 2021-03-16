How arenas work to keep fans safe attending indoor sports

There will be fans in the stands when the NCAA Tournament tips off this week. The NBA and NHL have been filling arenas to limited degrees since their seasons began earlier this winter. Getting people back inside indoor sports arenas has taken some time during the pandemic because of evidence of how the coronavirus spreads. Experts in epidemiology, ventilation, engineering and architecture say it’s very low risk to attend indoor sporting events because of how big arenas work to move and mix air. That is as long as capacity limits allow for physical distancing and masks are still worn properly.