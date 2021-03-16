Grammy Award ratings drop 51 percent to record low

NEW YORK (AP) — Despite what was generally considered a well-produced show, stocked with musical performances and without the Zoom awkwardness of other pandemic-era awards, the Grammys were a bust for CBS. Its audience of 9.2 million was a record low, and just less than half of the 18.8 million who watched last year. It’s a concerning trend for television executives who saw a similar steep decline for the Golden Globes and record low ratings for the Emmys last year. Executives wonder whether this represents a pandemic-era anomaly or if it could be the new normal for awards shows at a time that entertainment is becoming more fragmented.