Gas explosion collapses coal mine in Pakistan, 7 killed

QUETTA, pakistan (AP) — A mining official says a methane gas explosion caused a mine to collapse and kill seven coal miners in southwestern Pakistan. The incident late Monday marked the second such tragedy in the region in less than a week. The explosion caused a coal mine to collapse in the district of Harnai in Baluchistan province, trapping several miners. That’s according to Baluchistan’s chief inspector of mines, Shafqat Fayyaz. He says rescuers retrieved the bodies of the seven miners who were killed. He said an investigation was ordered into the incident, which came five days after six miners were killed in another mine explosion in Baluchistan.