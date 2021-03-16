Founder of Baltimore art collection backed Confederate cause

BALTIMORE (AP) — A founder of the Baltimore art collection that bears his name campaigned for the Confederate cause along with his son. The revelation comes from a museum whose spokesman says it’s trying to show its role in inequality over the years. The Baltimore Sun reports the disclosures come as institutions such as the Johns Hopkins University and art museums in the U.S. and Europe are exploring and sharing shameful parts of their pasts. But research conducted by the Walters Art Museum made public Monday revealed that William Walters helped organize a protest that led to the Pratt Street Riots of 1861, resulting in the Civil War’s first casualties.