Flood Safety Awareness Week: Avoiding flood dangers

(WQOW) - This week is Flood Safety Awareness Week in Wisconsin, which means it's a good time to make sure you know what to do if you encounter flood water.

Here in Wisconsin, flooding is the biggest weather threat to life and property, and most flood-related deaths occur around vehicles. That's why it's important to never walk or drive through flood water, and why we say "turn around, don't drown."



It doesn't take much flood water to knock down you or your vehicle. It only takes roughly six inches of water to knock an adult off their feet, and 18 to 24 inches of water is enough to sweep away vehicles, including large trucks.



Another problem is it's easy to underestimate how deep the flood water is. The road could also be washed out underneath, and flood water can contain other hazards like sharp objects, electrical wires and toxic chemicals.



These are all reasons why it's important to avoid flood water at all costs and why you should not drive around barricades.



You should make sure you are prepared for a flood at home too, especially if you live in a flood-prone area. Have a safety kit on hand with basic supplies like food, medications and water to last for a week. You should keep it in a tote, or easy to carry package to take with you if you need to evacuate.

Plan out the safest evacuation route, and make sure someone else knows where you are going and when you plan to arrive in case something happens on the way.

Remember, water can rise quickly and conditions can change fast, especially during flash flooding, which is the most dangerous type of flooding.

If a Flash Flood Warning is issued for your area, listen to instructions from the National Weather Service. You can get warning information through a NOAA weather radio, and through social media and TV, including right here on News 18.