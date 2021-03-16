Flag Hill face-lift could begin this summer at Irvine Park

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Plans are moving forward to give Flag Hill at Irvine Park in Chippewa Falls a much-needed face-lift.

The first improvements will be to replace the bathrooms and build a new pavilion. Park board members said the bathrooms are something they have wanted to replace for a long time, calling the current facilities an eye-sore.



Ayres Associates presented plans for roughly $700,000 in improvements at Tuesday's city council meeting. Construction on the improvements will be up for a vote next month.



City leaders expect construction to begin in mid-May, with most of the work completed by early September.



These improvements make up the first two phases of a $2 million, nine phase master plan, which will be primarily funded through donations. The master plan already has the green light from city leaders.

Future phases of the plan include creating a new playground, new timber stairs, replacing the parking lot and better trail connections.