Ex-officer wants jury to hear about 2019 George Floyd arrest

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Lawyers for a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death are asking the judge to admit evidence of a previous arrest, saying it could show he shared blame for his death.

Derek Chauvin’s attorney Eric Nelson says Floyd’s arrest in May 2019 and last May were remarkably similar. Floyd ignored officers’ commands, put something in his mouth and had to be physically removed from a vehicle.

Judge Peter Cahill says he could rule on the request as soon as Wednesday.

Nelson also has asked for the trial to be delayed, complaining that Friday’s news that Minneapolis will pay $27 million to settle a civil lawsuit by the Floyd family risks tainting the jury. The judge says he’ll consider the request.

By STEVE KARNOWSKI and AMY FORLITI

Associated Press