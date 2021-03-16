Evers moves up vaccine availability for those with medical conditions

MADISON (WQW) - If you are over 16 and have any number of 20 different medical conditions you will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week.

Beginning on March 22, anyone with any of the following medical conditions will be eligible to get the vaccine. Previously, the date was March 29. You must also be 16 years old.

Asthma (moderate-to-severe)

Cancer

Cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain)

Chronic kidney disease

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease)

Cystic fibrosis

Diabetes

Down syndrome

Heart conditions, such as heart failure, coronary artery disease, or cardiomyopathies

Hypertension or high blood pressure

Immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from solid organ transplant, blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines

Liver disease

Neurologic conditions, such as intellectual disabilities and dementia

Obesity (body mass index [BMI] of 30-39 kg/m2)

Overweight (BMI of 25-29 kg/m2)

Pregnancy

Pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues)

Severe Obesity (BMI 40 kg/m2 or more)

Sickle cell disease

Thalassemia (a type of blood disorder)

Wisconsin health officials expect to open vaccine eligibility to everyone starting May 1.