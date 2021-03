EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Detectives say an Eau Claire man repeatedly sexually assaulted a child 12 years ago when she was 10.

Lonnie Scoville, 64, was charged Tuesday.

The woman told investigators he touched her sexually on four occasions, when she was a child.

She also said he would give her money if he could ask her sexual questions.

Scoville denied the allegations. His first day in court will be March 30th.