DIII spring championships on track

(WQOW) - Spring championships for Division III schools are on track, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

Based on the high number of schools planning to compete this spring, the Division III Championships Committee will move forward with conducting spring championships for baseball, men's and women's golf, men's and women's lacrosse, softball, men's and women's tennis, men's and women's outdoor track and field, and men's volleyball.

The winter championships were canceled in February due to low participation numbers.