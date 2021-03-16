Children among victims of jihadi rebels in Mozambique

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — International aid groups say northern Mozambique’s humanitarian crisis is growing quickly, with more than 650,000 people displaced by the Islamic extremist insurgency in Cabo Delgado province. Workers for Save the Children who interviewed grief-stricken families reported Tuesday that children as young as 11 have been beheaded by the rebels. According to the U.N., the number of displaced has shot up by more than 500,000 in the past year and nearly 1 million people are in need of food aid. A high number of the displaced are dependent upon the generosity of already poor families and shortages of water, food, and emergency care are widespread. More than 2,600 people have died in the conflict.