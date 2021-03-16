Child sexual assault charge filed

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - An area man faces charges of sexually assaulting a child.

David Blum, 31, from Fairchild was charged Tuesday.

A girl said last spring, when she was 14, Blum gave her alcohol, and she later awoke to find him sexually assaulting her. She said she "freaked out" in her words, and that he put his hand over her mouth to keep her quiet.

She also said when she was 11 she also woke up to find him touching her.

Blum's bond was set Tuesday at $20,000. He returns to court March 23.