Berlin to open cultural venues despite rising virus numbers

BERLIN (AP) — Some museums and concert halls in Berlin are re-opening their gates even though COVID-19 infection numbers are on the rise again in Berlin and across the country. They are applying strict hygiene and distancing rules, allowing only limited numbers of visitors in and introducing new testing strategies. On Tuesday, some museums on the German capital’s famous Museum Island will open for the first time since November, and later this month, nine concert halls and theaters will open for test runs. All tickets are sold online only and in some cases, visitors will have to show negative test results before being allowed to enter.