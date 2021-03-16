UPDATE: Endangered/missing Westby woman found

UPDATE: WESTBY (WQOW) - According to authorities, Lola Bakkestuen has been located.

WESTBY (WQOW) - Authorities are searching for a missing and endangered Westby woman, who was last seen in Mondovi.

Lola Bakkestuen, 66, reportedly left Mondovi around noon on Tuesday, driving a black 2015 Volkswagen Jetta with WI plate 607ULW. According to the alert, Bakkestuen was lost somewhere in Fairchild around 1 p.m., possibly on Highway 10.

Her family gave her directions to get back to Black River Falls. From there, she could take State Highway 27 to travel back to Westby. Authorities say she has liver disease, which can cause confusion.

Her phone was last pinged on Highway 53 near Osseo around 1:10 p.m.

Bakkestuen is white, 5'3", 160 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

Contact: Westby Police Department (608-637-2123)