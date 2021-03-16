Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An assistant principal is accused of accessing the school district’s internal system to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter, who was elected homecoming queen. The Florida Department of Law Enforcement says 50-year-old Laura Rose Carroll and her 17-year-old daughter were arrested Monday. The allegations stem from the homecoming court vote at Pensacola’s Tate High School in October. In November, the school district reported unauthorized access into hundreds of student accounts. Investigators found hundreds of votes were flagged as fraudulent. There were 117 votes from the same IP address connected to Carroll’s home within a short period of time.