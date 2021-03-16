Another round of snow could bring minor accumulations overnight

Monday evening/overnight snow generally brought 1 to 3 inches to the Chippewa Valley, though there were a few spots above 3". Areas to the northeast received a bit less snow as dry air held on longer as the system moved in from the southwest.

Western Wisconsin woke up to 1 to 3 inches of snow depth on the grass, but at least 25% of that melted today as highs climbed above freezing into the mid 30s.

Another area of snow and wintry mix is approaching this evening, and will move in after 10pm with the vast majority of the scattered precipitation expected to fall as snow.

Those scattered snow showers will last into tomorrow morning, and flakes could linger through midday. A trace to a half inch is possible tonight and another trace to a half inch is possible tomorrow morning. Most places will only get a couple tenths of an inch at most, but a few thin swaths of totals closer to 1" can't be ruled out.

In addition, any slush or wet roads, driveways, parking lots, and sidewalks will freeze to ice beneath the new snow as temps drop back below freezing overnight. This means that even though snow totals won't be impressive, there will be at least isolated slippery spots into tomorrow morning.

Partial clearing during the afternoon will help temps climb into the mid to upper 40s. Highs in the mid 50s are likely Thursday and Friday with a mostly sunny sky, and Saturday follows with a high near 60 on the spring equinox.

Sunday will also be near 60, though clouds and wind will both be increasing. Chances for spring showers arrive late Sunday and last into at least early next week.