8 immigrants killed when pickup crashes in Texas border city

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Authorities say eight people in a pickup truck loaded with immigrants were killed when the vehicle collided with an SUV following a police chase near the Texas border city of Del Rio. The crash happened Monday afternoon on U.S. Highway 277 as Texas Department of Public Safety troopers chased a red Dodge pickup truck. The truck collided head-on with a white Ford F-150. The agency said in a statement that the driver and a child passenger of the SUV were hospitalized, as was one of the passengers from the pickup. The agency the people killed and the surviving truck passenger were immigrants in the U.S. without authorization. DPS has not yet said why troopers were chasing the truck.