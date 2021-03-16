7 jurors face new questioning in ex-officer’s murder trial

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Jury selection for a former Minneapolis police officer’s trial in George Floyd’s death could be headed for a setback. The process has gone more quickly than expected, but the judge is now recalling seven jurors to see if they have been tainted by news of a $27 million settlement for the Floyd family. Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill was to question the jurors by video ahead of ordinary jury selection. The move came at the request of former officer Derek Chauvin’s attorney, Eric Nelson, who called the timing of last week’s settlement announcement by city leaders in the middle of jury selection “profoundly disturbing” and “not fair.”