Georgia massage parlor shootings leave 8 dead; man captured

ATLANTA (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old man has been captured hours after eight people were killed in shootings at three Atlanta-area massage parlors. Many of the victims were of Asian descent. A Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office spokesman says Robert Aaron Long of Woodstock, Georgia, was taken into custody in Crisp County on Tuesday night. Crisp County is about 150 miles south of Atlanta. The attacks began at a massage parlor in Acworth. Shortly after, three people were killed at a spa in northeast Atlanta, while a fourth was killed at another nearby spa. The killings came amid a recent wave of attacks against Asian Americans that coincided with the spread of the coronavirus across the U.S.