2 arrested in Eau Claire in connection with 2 deaths in southern WI

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two people were found dead in Juneau County on Monday afternoon and two people were arrested for their alleged connection in Eau Claire.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff's Office, deputies went to do a welfare check and found a man, 33, and woman, 42, dead.

The Juneau County Sheriff's Office said as a result of the investigation, Felix Rivera-Medina, 24, and Makaela Decorah, 23, were arrested in Eau Claire. River-Medina is being held on a felony parole warrant while Decorah is being held on a felony drug warrant.

Eau Claire police say they arrested Rivera-Medina and he was booked into the county jail. Police had no info on Decorah and she was not booked into the jail despite Juneau County authorities saying she was arrested here.

It is not clear why Rivera-Medina and possibly Decorah were in Eau Claire. News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire Police Department and Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office for clarification and they said the Department of Criminal Investigation is handling the case and have no further information. The DCI told us we needed to contact the Juneau County Sheriff's Office who we have not heard back from.

