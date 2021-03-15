You Ask, We Answer: How and where can you properly dispose of needles?

Chippewa Valley (WQOW) - As the snow melts, you might come across a syringe or needle laying on the ground, on the street or in the park.

In this edition of You Ask, We Answer, several people want to know what they should do if they find a needle, and where they can properly dispose of it?

Chippewa County Sheriff Jim Kowalczyk said if you find a needle, syringe or lancet, do not touch it with your bare hands.

He said use gloves and put the needle into a sharps container.

If you do not have one at the time, put it in a plastic water bottle or milk jug.

Kowalczyk said you can call the Sheriff's Office for advice on proper needle disposal, but they do not normally send a deputy to get rid of it for you.

"Any syringe or needle, you don't know what its use was," Kowalczyk said. "There's over a billion needles that are disposed of throughout the United States on an annual basis. Most of those are syringes or needles from diabetics. The law prohibits you from disposing needles, syringes, and lancets into your normal garbage."

The Chippewa County Public Health Department offers a sharps collection service to the public by appointment. Containers cost $5 and the disposal fee is also $5.

You can also dispose of your sharps at the following locations:

Mayo Clinic on 733 W Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire (No charge for drop-off if sharps container purchased at Mayo Clinic, $3 fee for containers purchased elsewhere)

Mayo Clinic on 1400 Bellinger Street in Eau Claire (No charge for drop-off if sharps container purchased at Mayo Clinic, $3 fee for containers purchased elsewhere)

Marshfield Clinic on 2116 Craig Road in Eau Claire (For patients, they provide the sharps container and dispose for free, $4 disposal fee for non-patients)

Prevea Health Family Medicine at 617 W Clairemont Avenue in Eau Claire

St. Joseph's Hospital at 2661 County Hwy I in Chippewa Falls (Container price varies, no disposal fee)

Our Lady of Victory Hospital at 1120 Pine Street in Stanley (Container price varies, no disposal fee)

Rusk County Memorial Hospital at 900 College Avenue W. in Ladysmith (Container prices varies, $3 disposal fee)

Fees vary so be sure to contact your desired disposal site.

You can also look at the DNR's website to find a registered sharps collection station near you.