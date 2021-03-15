Woman in Uber driver attack to be returned to San Francisco

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman arrested in Las Vegas several days after an attack on an Uber driver that was widely viewed on social media agreed Monday to be transferred in custody to San Francisco to face criminal charges. Malaysia King’s court appearance in Las Vegas came just hours after a second woman, Arna Kimiai, surrendered to police in San Francisco to also face robbery, assault and battery, conspiracy and other charges. Her attorney says Kimiai is free on $75,000 bond. In Las Vegas, King was arrested Thursday as a fugitive from California. She may also face felony charges in a Las Vegas fraud case.