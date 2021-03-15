Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 3:38AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI
* WHAT…Heavy, wet snow expected, with light freezing drizzle
possible. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches and ice
accumulations of a light glaze. Winds gusting as high as 30
mph.
* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota. Highest accumulations along ridgetops with
less in valleys.
* WHEN…From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.
* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.