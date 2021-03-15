Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory issued March 15 at 11:04AM CDT until March 15 at 7:00PM CDT by NWS La Crosse WI

Updated
Last updated today at 6:20 pm
11:04 am Weather Alert

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.
Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

National Weather Service

More Stories

Skip to content