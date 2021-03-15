Skip to Content

Winter Weather Advisory until MON 7:00 PM CDT

11:04 am Weather AlertWx Alert - Trempealeau

Issued by National Weather Service – LaCrosse, WI

Trempealeau County

…WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS
EVENING…

* WHAT…Snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches.

* WHERE…Portions of southwest and west central Wisconsin and
southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN…Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the evening commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

