WHO: Vaccine rollout unaffected by concerns over AstraZeneca

GENEVA (AP) — The U.N. health agency says its global rollout of coronavirus vaccines remains unaffected even as a growing number of countries have suspended use of AstraZeneca’s vaccine amid concerns about blood clots in some people who received it. The World Health Organization says the AstraZeneca vaccines being produced for its program called COVAX are being produced in India and South Korea — and the suspensions have been ordered over vaccines made in Europe. COVAX has started shipping vaccines mostly to low- and middle income countries. WHO says its current recommendations are that the benefits of such vaccines outweigh the risks.