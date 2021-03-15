What to do if you are a victim of unemployment fraud

Unemployment fraud in the U.S. has reached dramatic levels during the pandemic: more than $63 billion has been paid out improperly through fraud or errors since March 2020. Criminals are seizing on the opportunity created by the pandemic and are making false claims using stolen information. The problem cuts deep for victims, who can face delays getting their legitimate benefits, are at risk for further fraud and left to sort out the recovery themselves. Experts say everyone should be on alert, keeping an eye out for signs of fraud, protecting themselves online and taking proactive steps if they have been victimized.