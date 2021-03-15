Watchdog: Mideast arms imports grew by a quarter in a decade

STOCKHOLM (AP) — A Swedish arms watchdog says arms imports to the Middle East rose by a quarter in the decade to 2020 even though sales globally remained stable over the same period. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, or SIPRI, said the Middle East figures were driven chiefly by the world’s largest arms importer, Saudi Arabia, which increased its purchases by 61%. Egypt’s imports rose 136% and Qatar’s 361%. SIPRI said the international sale of major arms stayed at the same level during the period from 2011-2020. Rises in sales by three of the top five arms exporters — the United States, France and Germany — were largely offset by declining Russian and Chinese arms exports.