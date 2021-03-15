Uganda’s Bobi Wine arrested while protesting in the capital

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandan opposition figure Bobi Wine has been arrested while leading a protest in the capital, Kampala. The Daily Monitor newspaper published a photo of the moment Wine was taken away by police while he held a poster saying “BRING BACK OUR PEOPLE.” Wine is protesting the detention of many of his supporters before, during and after presidential elections in January that were won by long-time leader Yoweri Museveni. Wine has disputed the official results, saying he won the elections.