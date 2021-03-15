Travel requests beginning to pick up

Eau Claire (WQOW) - The COVID-19 pandemic sent the travel agency into a tailspin a year ago, but there are now signs the industry is recovering.

Warm weather has many people itching to travel to warm climates. Higgins Travel Leaders' owner Denise Petricka tells News 18 business is down close to 80 percent from where it was a year ago. But since the start of the COVID vaccine rollout, the company is receiving more calls to set up travel itineraries.

"People are all taking the precautions that they need to because they have a common goal," Petricka said. "They want to go out and experience something different than their home."

Petricka says that normally Higgins Travel Leaders receive many calls for trips to Europe. This year clients are instead calling to set up domestic trips to Florida, Hawaii and Las Vegas.