Top Portugal court nixes euthanasia law, says it’s imprecise

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portugal’s Constitutional Court has blocked a law passed by parliament that allows euthanasia and physician-assisted suicide for terminally ill and gravely injured people. The court said Monday the law is imprecise in identifying the circumstances under which those procedures can occur. Portugal’s president asked the Constitutional Court last month to evaluate the law, which parliament passed early this year. The law requires the president’s approval to enter into force. The governing center-left Socialist Party, which was the driving force behind the bill, said that if the head of state sends the bill back to parliament it will re-word the legislation and pass it again.