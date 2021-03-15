Timeline: A look back at a year of COVID-19 in the Chippewa Valley

CHIPPEWA VALLEY (WQOW) - This Friday, March 19, will mark one year since COVID-19 officially made its way to the Chippewa Valley with Eau Claire, Chippewa and Dunn counties all having their first documented COVID-19 cases.

Over time, COVID-19 not only spread from person to person but into our homes, jobs and relationships; changing our everyday lives.

Before March 19, 2020, the World Health Organization had already declared COVID-19 a pandemic and Gov. Tony Evers had shut down schools and banned large gatherings.

But the virus itself hadn't arrived.

"We really do expect with this kind of a disease there will be additional cases," Eau Claire City-County Health Director Lieske Giese said on March 19, 2020.

And we did see more; almost immediately.

The very next day Eau Claire County had two more cases. In a month, it had over 20 and in just half a year the county had over 1,000 cases.

On March 23, Gov. Evers ordered all non-essential businesses to close and announced plans for a Safer at Home order. That order was the first of a line of moves met with support from some and pusback; mainly by right-leaning lawmakers and constituents. Hundreds rallied in Madison to reverse the order just a month after it was put into place.

The Safer at Home order eventually expired in late May. But come July, Evers introduced another mitigation tactic to the chagrin of those who advocated for minimal government interference.

Originally set for 60 days, the statewide mask order was extended twice. Lawmakers in opposition of the mandate finally got their way in February with a majority vote to withdraw the emergency order; only to have the governor immediately issue a new one.

Battles on pandemic regulations didn't stop at the state level. The Eau Claire Health Department was butting heads with the public in the fall.

A health ordinance in the city and county of Eau Claire was made to lay the foundation for possible future regulations, rather than introduce new ones in the moment. However, several community members alleged it gave Lieske Giese, health director, too much power.

The county board and city council decided in October to postpone a decision on the matter; opting instead to create a task force. It all came on the heels of a massive surge in COVID-19 patients across Wisconsin and the Chippewa Valley.

At times in November, deaths were reported almost every day and cases came in by the hundreds.

At one point, Mayo resorted to putting patient beds in a parking garage.

But just before Christmas an anxiously-awaited gift came from the state in the form of COVID-19 vaccines.

Vaccine rollout in Wisconsin started slow but now ranks among the top in the country with Phase 1C expected to begin in just two weeks.

As the number of vaccines administered increases, cases have started to decline. It is a light at the end of this very long tunnel but not quite yet an exit.

Of course, the impacts of COVID-19 are compelling. News 18 has reported on the pandemic's effect on mental health, business, education, sports and many people are still figuring out how to navigate these uncertain waters.

On the anniversary of the first cases in the Chippewa Valley we will continue to bring stories this week reflecting on the past year and what lies ahead.

