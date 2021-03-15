Study: Tween TV viewers get new message about value of fame

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Young TV viewers may be getting the message that fame is less important than values like achievement and a sense of community. That’s according to a new study from the University of California, Los Angeles. In examining the TV shows most popular with children ages 8 to 12, knowns as “tweens,” researchers found that the emphasis on fame diminished in 2017. A decade before, fame was ranked first in a survey of values found in the most-watched tween shows. But researchers found that fame fell to No. 6 in 2017, with achievement and self-acceptance in the top spots. The study is from UCLA’s Center for Scholars & Storytellers.