Stange, Emberson score as UW hockey advances to Big Ten title game

Wisconsin Badgers

SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WQOW) - Eau Claire natives Sam Stange and Ty Emberson each scored and the Wisconsin Badgers advanced to the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament with a 4-3 overtime win over Penn State on Monday.

The Badgers will face Minnesota Tuesday in the championship game at Compton Family Ice Arena.

Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal 6:50 into overtime.

Stange scored the first goal of the game.

Emberson tied the game at 2-2 in the third period.

Nick Tabbert

