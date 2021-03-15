Stange, Emberson score as UW hockey advances to Big Ten title game
SOUTH BEND, Indiana (WQOW) - Eau Claire natives Sam Stange and Ty Emberson each scored and the Wisconsin Badgers advanced to the Big Ten Men's Ice Hockey Tournament with a 4-3 overtime win over Penn State on Monday.
The Badgers will face Minnesota Tuesday in the championship game at Compton Family Ice Arena.
Cole Caufield scored the game-winning goal 6:50 into overtime.
Stange scored the first goal of the game.
Emberson tied the game at 2-2 in the third period.