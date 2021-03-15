Spring break travel tips to minimize COVID-19 exposure

Eau Claire (WQOW) - As students around the country head into spring break, a University of Wisconsin health official is cautiously optimistic there will not be a spike in COVID-19 cases.

Jeff Pothof, University of Wisconsin Health's chief quality officer, said the chances of a COVID outbreak after spring break are lower because many of the at-risk population have received the COVID-19 vaccine.

There is a lower prevalence of COVID-19 across most communities in the United States, but Pothof said people still need to be mindful of where they choose to vacation for spring break.

"You want to pick a vacation that doesn't put you in a situation where you are putting yourself or others at high risk," Pothof said. "We know that during spring break some of these beaches become so crowded that it is basically shoulder to shoulder."

Pothof suggests that travelers try and minimize time at crowded rest stops, or in long lines at airports. He also says a staycation with just immediate family or a small bubble of friends is a great way to minimize COVID-19 exposure.