Winter Weather Advisory expanded to include Eau Claire, Dunn, Pepin, and more

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY has been expanded due to the heavy snow rates of 1"+ per hour at times. Eau Claire, Dunn, and Pepin are among the counties added this evening. This Advisory is expected to expire at 10pm.

Temperatures are cold enough to produce snow, even where they're above freezing. Snow has been on radar over most of Western Wisconsin for much of the afternoon, but snow didn't begin in Eau Claire until about 3:30pm because of low level dry air.

That dry air remains northeast, though is likely lower than what graphic shows (see timestamp). Relative humidity values over 50% seems to be close to where snow has begun to fall this evening.

Visibility is also a good parameter to look at in determining where it's snowing, with the heavier snow reaching the ground where visibility is below 1 mile.

Areas near the Mississippi River in Buffalo and Trempealeau counties can expect 3-7 inches. For the rest of the recently expanded Winter Weather Advisory area, roughly 2 to 4 inches is expected. A trace to 3 inches is forecast northeast of Eau Claire.

There are a lot of snow reports of between 5 and 10 inches in eastern and southeastern Minnesota from this afternoon where it's been snowing most of the day.

Tonight, expect the widespread snow to taper off between 10pm and 2am. Flurries and/or a light wintry mix remain possible into tomorrow morning, meaning that roads could still be slick tomorrow morning.

Despite a mostly cloudy sky and light winds, tomorrow's high will warm to near or slightly above average into the lower 40s. Even warmer air arrives for St. Patrick's Day on Wednesday with highs near 50. While there is a slight chance for rain or wintry mix, it appears that this system will miss us to the south.

Even warmer air returns later this week with highs in the 50s to near 60 possible starting Thursday. There will be chances for rain or mix again early next week.