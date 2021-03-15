Sexual assault sentence

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - A cab driver convicted of raping a passenger in Dunn County is going to prison for 16 years.



Judge James Peterson handed down that sentence Monday for Edward Woodberry.

In January a jury convicted him of two counts of sexual assault. Woodberry was driving a taxi cab in Menomonie in 2017 when he picked up an intoxicated passenger, and raped her multiple times.

DNA evidence from the case, also tied him to an unsolved sexual assault in Green Bay. That case is still pending.

Woodberry was also ordered Monday to register as a lifetime sex offender.