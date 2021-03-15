Skip to Content

Russian FM discusses Middle Eastern affairs with Hezbollah

10:28 am National news from the Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has discussed the situation in Lebanon and the Middle East with a delegation from the militant Hezbollah group, which paid a rare visit to Moscow. The visit by the four-member Hezbollah delegation comes as Lebanon is mired in its worst economic crisis in decades and stuck in a political stalemate over the formation of a new Cabinet. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed Monday’s meeting but did not give details. Russia and the Iran-backed Hezbollah joined Syria’s conflict fighting alongside President Bashar Assad’s forces and helped tip the balance of power in his favor.  

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

More Stories

Skip to content