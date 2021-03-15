Russia opposition leader Navalny describes prison conditions

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has described tight controls at his prison, saying they include hourly checks at night. Navalny’s note posted on his Instagram page on Monday confirmed for the first time that he arrived at a prison colony in Pokrov near Moscow, which stands out for its particularly strict regime. Navalny described the prison, IK-2, as a “friendly concentration camp,” noting that he hasn’t seen “even a hint at violence” there but faced overwhelming controls that he compared to George Orwell’s “Nineteen Eighty-Four.” Navalny, 44, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s most vociferous foe, was arrested on Jan. 17 upon returning from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.