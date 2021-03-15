Riz Ahmed, Leslie Odom Jr, others react to Oscar nominations

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Riz Ahmed says he greeted his best actor Oscar nomination with quiet thanks, but leapt for joy when he heard co-star Paul Raci and writer-director Darius Marder’s names called on Monday. Leslie Odom Jr. used the moments after he became a double nominee to reflect on the strength of Sam Cooke, who he played in “One Night in Miami.” They are among the actors who spoke to The Associated Press after receiving Oscar nominations. Thomas Vinterberg called his best director nomination for “Another Round” a “complete surprise” — one that will be celebrated with drinks. The 93rd Academy Awards air April 25 on ABC.